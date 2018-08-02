latest News

Campfires Banned on Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

Posted By: Dave Bernstein August 2, 2018

As a result of extreme fire danger, campfire restrictions are now in effect on the entire 4.2 million acre Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Campfires are not allowed anywhere on the forest including campgrounds, summer home sites and wilderness areas.

Pressurized liquid gas stoves or an enclosed solid fuel fire using a wick are still allowed under the restrictions.

More information on restrictions and campfire use is available at this page on the Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest website

