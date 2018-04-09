Canadian Junior Hockey Tragedy hits Wenatchee Wild “close to home”

The death toll is at 15 in the horrific bus crash involving a Canadian junior hockey league team. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say another 14 are injured with three in critical condition. The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a playoff game Friday when their bus collided with a tractor-trailer in central Saskatchewan. The bus was carrying members of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League which is made up of players ages 16 to 21.

Wenatchee Wild players and coaches are coping with the tragedy. Wild Coach Bliss Littler says his players didn’t know anyone of the team personally, but it still hits close to home.

The Wild were not told of the crash until after their game Friday night, a series clinching victory over Trail at Town Toyota Center. Littler has a connection to the team Humboldt was travelling to face the night of the tragedy.

Littler says the team chaplain met with Wild players today [Monday] as they cope with the tragedy. The team involved in the accident is the same level of junior hockey as the Wild.

Littler says money from the 50-50 raffle during this coming Friday night’s Wild playoff game vs. Prince George will be going to help the victims and their families.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $6 million dollars. Here is a link to donate to the account.

Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau said the “entire country is in shock and mourning.”