Candidate Filing Week begins Monday

Filing week for candidates begins in County Auditor’s Offices across Washington state next week . Candidates have to file forms and pay fees for the offices up for election this fall between Monday and Friday, May 14th through May 18th at 5pm.

Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore is expecting a busy start to the filing period. The elected positions in most county’s are up for for this fall’s ballot including Chelan County and Moore’s own seat. “I plan to be one of the first or one of the many Monday morning filing for office” Moore said.

The U.S. Senate seat held by Maria Cantwell, the 4th and 8th Congressional District seats and Legislative seats in Olympia are also up on this election cycle.

In most county’s, filing can be done in person and online.