Candidate’s Filing Week Closes

Filing Week has officially closed across Washington State. Some interesting filings on the final day for the 12th Legislative District races, Democrat C. Keiki Stacy Weigle of Okanogan has joined the 4-way race for position #1 . Rep. Mike Steele will be challenged by two Methow Valley candidates, Valerie Sarratt, a democrat from Twisp and independent Alan Fahnestock from Winthrop.
Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter will be opposed by Kevin Ohme. Robert Moelder has entered the crowded Chelan County Commission race as an independent. Robert Castro of Chelan will join a three way race for District Court Judge. Daryn Klinginsmith will challenge Randy Smith for his Chelan PUD seat. Former State GOP Party Chair Susan Hutchison joined a field of 30 candidates to challenge Maria Cantwell for US Senate
Here are the filings as of 5pm at the Douglas and Chelan County Auditor’s Office.
DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE
County Assessor Partisan Office 4-year term
Jim Ruud (Prefers Republican Party)
County Auditor Partisan Office 4-year term
Thad Duvall (Prefers Democrat Party)
County Clerk Partisan Office 4-year term
Tristen Worthen (Prefers Republican Party)
County Commissioner 3 Partisan Office 4-year term
Marc Straub (Prefers Republican Party) Norman (Buck) Tupling (Prefers republican Party)
Prosecuting Attorney Partisan Office 4-year term Gordon Edgar (No Party preference)
Sheriff Partisan Office 4-year term
Kevin W Morris (Prefers Republican Party) Leeon Leyde (Prefers Republican Party)
County Treasurer Partisan Office 4-year term
Natalie R. Marx (Prefers Republican Party)
PUD COUNTYWIDE Douglas
Commissioner #1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Ron Skagen
District Court Judge Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Eric C. Biggar Robert Hunter
Supreme Court Statewide
Justice Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Susan Owens (Zamboni) John Scannell
Justice Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Steve Gonzalez Nathan Choi
Justice Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Sheryl Gordon McCloud Stanley I Lippmann
Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 3 Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Klickitat, Yakima
Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Rob Lawrence-Berrey
CHELAN COUNTY
ASSESSOR Partisan Office 4-year term
Deanna Walter (Prefers Republican Party) Kevin Ohme (States No Party Preference)
AUDITOR Partisan Office 4-year term
Skip Moore (Prefers Republican Party)
CLERK Partisan Office 4-year term
Kim Morrison (Prefers Republican Party)
COMMISSIONER 2 Partisan Office 4-year term
Bob Bugert (States No Party Preference) Zachary Miller (States No Party Preference) Shon D. Smith (Prefers Republican Party) Lee Duncan (States No Party Preference) Robert Moelder (Prefers Independent Party)
CORONER Partisan Office 4-year term
Wayne E. Harris (Prefers Republican Party)
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY Partisan Office 4-year term
Douglas J. Shae (Prefers Republican Party)
SHERIFF Partisan Office 4-year term
Brian Burnett (Prefers Republican Party)
TREASURER Partisan Office 4-year term
David E Griffiths (Prefers Republican Party)
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE #01 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Roy S. Fore
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE #02 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Allen F. Blackmon
Kyle Mott Robert H. Castro
Chelan Superior Court Chelan
Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Robert McSeveney
Travis Brandt
Judge Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Kristin Ferrera Charles R Steinberg
PUD ALL Chelan
PUBLIC UTILITY DIST COMMISSIONER 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Randy Smith Daryn Klinginsmith
PUBLIC UTILITY DIST COMMISSIONER B Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dennis Bolz
U.S. Senator Partisan Office 6-year term
Sam Wright (Prefers The Human Rights Party)
Mike Luke (Prefers Libertarian Party)
Clint R. Tannehill (Prefers Democratic Party)
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Prefers Republican Party)
Charlie R Jackson (Prefers Independent Party)
Jon Butler (Prefers Independent Party)
Mohammad Said (Prefers Democratic Party)
Don L. Rivers (Prefers Democratic Party)
Keith Swank (Prefers Republican Party)
Dave Bryant (Prefers Republican Party)
Ron Higgins (Prefers Republican Party) RC Smith (Prefers Republican Party)
GoodSpaceGuy (Prefers Republican Party)
Matthew D. Heines (Prefers Republican Party)
Joey Gibson (Prefers Republican Party)
Dave Strider (Prefers Independent Party)
Glen R Stockwell (Prefers Republican Party)
Alex Tsimerman (Prefers StandupAmerica Party)
James Robert “Jimmie” Deal (Prefers Green Party)
Maria Cantwell (Prefers Democratic Party)
Jennifer Gigi Ferguson (Prefers Independent Party)
Brad Chase (Prefers FDFR Party)
Art Coday (Prefers Republican Party)
Matt Hawkins (Prefers Republican Party)
Thor Amundson (Prefers Independent Party)
Tim Owen (Prefers Republican Party)
John Orlinski (Prefers Republican Party)
George H. Kalberer (Prefers Democratic Party)
Susan Hutchison (Prefers Republican Party)
U.S. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NO. 8 Chelan, Douglas, King, Kittitas, Pierce
U.S. Representative Partisan Office 2-year term
Shannon Hader (Prefers Democratic Party) Bill Grassie (Prefers Indep. Centrist Party) Dino Rossi (Prefers GOP Party) Jason Rittereiser (Prefers Democratic Party)
Tom Cramer (Prefers Democratic Party)
Kim Schrier (Prefers Democratic Party)
Gordon Allen Pross (Prefers Republican Party)
Richard Travis Reyes (Prefers Libertarian Party)
Jack Hughes-Hageman (Prefers The Republican Party)
Todd Mahaffey (States No Party Preference)
Patrick Dillon (Prefers Neither Major Party)
Keith Arnold (Prefers Independent)*(No Party)
STATE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 12 Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan
State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term
Keith Goehner (Prefers Republican Party) J.D. Greening (Prefers Republican Party) Ann Diamond (States No Party Preference) C. Keiki Stacy Weigle (Prefers Democratic Party)
State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term
Mike Steele (Prefers Republican Party) Valerie Sarratt (Prefers Democratic Party) Alan Fahnestock (States No Party Preference)
