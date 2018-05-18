Candidate’s Filing Week Closes

Filing Week has officially closed across Washington State. Some interesting filings on the final day for the 12th Legislative District races, Democrat C. Keiki Stacy Weigle of Okanogan has joined the 4-way race for position #1 . Rep. Mike Steele will be challenged by two Methow Valley candidates, Valerie Sarratt, a democrat from Twisp and independent Alan Fahnestock from Winthrop.

Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter will be opposed by Kevin Ohme. Robert Moelder has entered the crowded Chelan County Commission race as an independent. Robert Castro of Chelan will join a three way race for District Court Judge. Daryn Klinginsmith will challenge Randy Smith for his Chelan PUD seat. Former State GOP Party Chair Susan Hutchison joined a field of 30 candidates to challenge Maria Cantwell for US Senate

Here are the filings as of 5pm at the Douglas and Chelan County Auditor’s Office.

DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE

County Assessor Partisan Office 4-year term

Jim Ruud (Prefers Republican Party)

County Auditor Partisan Office 4-year term

Thad Duvall (Prefers Democrat Party)

County Clerk Partisan Office 4-year term

Tristen Worthen (Prefers Republican Party)

County Commissioner 3 Partisan Office 4-year term

Marc Straub (Prefers Republican Party) Norman (Buck) Tupling (Prefers republican Party)

Prosecuting Attorney Partisan Office 4-year term Gordon Edgar (No Party preference)

Sheriff Partisan Office 4-year term

Kevin W Morris (Prefers Republican Party) Leeon Leyde (Prefers Republican Party)

County Treasurer Partisan Office 4-year term

Natalie R. Marx (Prefers Republican Party)

PUD COUNTYWIDE Douglas

Commissioner #1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term

Ron Skagen

District Court Judge Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term

Eric C. Biggar Robert Hunter

Supreme Court Statewide

Justice Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term

Susan Owens (Zamboni) John Scannell

Justice Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term

Steve Gonzalez Nathan Choi

Justice Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term

Sheryl Gordon McCloud Stanley I Lippmann

Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 3 Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Klickitat, Yakima

Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term

Rob Lawrence-Berrey

CHELAN COUNTY

ASSESSOR Partisan Office 4-year term

Deanna Walter (Prefers Republican Party) Kevin Ohme (States No Party Preference)

AUDITOR Partisan Office 4-year term

Skip Moore (Prefers Republican Party)

CLERK Partisan Office 4-year term

Kim Morrison (Prefers Republican Party)

COMMISSIONER 2 Partisan Office 4-year term

Bob Bugert (States No Party Preference) Zachary Miller (States No Party Preference) Shon D. Smith (Prefers Republican Party) Lee Duncan (States No Party Preference) Robert Moelder (Prefers Independent Party)

CORONER Partisan Office 4-year term

Wayne E. Harris (Prefers Republican Party)

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY Partisan Office 4-year term

Douglas J. Shae (Prefers Republican Party)

SHERIFF Partisan Office 4-year term

Brian Burnett (Prefers Republican Party)

TREASURER Partisan Office 4-year term

David E Griffiths (Prefers Republican Party)

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE #01 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Roy S. Fore

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE #02 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Allen F. Blackmon

Kyle Mott Robert H. Castro

Chelan Superior Court Chelan

Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term

Robert McSeveney

Travis Brandt

Judge Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term

Kristin Ferrera Charles R Steinberg

PUD ALL Chelan

PUBLIC UTILITY DIST COMMISSIONER 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term

Randy Smith Daryn Klinginsmith

PUBLIC UTILITY DIST COMMISSIONER B Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Dennis Bolz

U.S. Senator Partisan Office 6-year term

Sam Wright (Prefers The Human Rights Party)

Mike Luke (Prefers Libertarian Party)

Clint R. Tannehill (Prefers Democratic Party)

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Prefers Republican Party)

Charlie R Jackson (Prefers Independent Party)

Jon Butler (Prefers Independent Party)

Mohammad Said (Prefers Democratic Party)

Don L. Rivers (Prefers Democratic Party)

Keith Swank (Prefers Republican Party)

Dave Bryant (Prefers Republican Party)

Ron Higgins (Prefers Republican Party) RC Smith (Prefers Republican Party)

GoodSpaceGuy (Prefers Republican Party)

Matthew D. Heines (Prefers Republican Party)

Joey Gibson (Prefers Republican Party)

Dave Strider (Prefers Independent Party)

Glen R Stockwell (Prefers Republican Party)

Alex Tsimerman (Prefers StandupAmerica Party)

James Robert “Jimmie” Deal (Prefers Green Party)

Maria Cantwell (Prefers Democratic Party)

Jennifer Gigi Ferguson (Prefers Independent Party)

Brad Chase (Prefers FDFR Party)

Art Coday (Prefers Republican Party)

Matt Hawkins (Prefers Republican Party)

Thor Amundson (Prefers Independent Party)

Tim Owen (Prefers Republican Party)

John Orlinski (Prefers Republican Party)

George H. Kalberer (Prefers Democratic Party)

Susan Hutchison (Prefers Republican Party)

U.S. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NO. 8 Chelan, Douglas, King, Kittitas, Pierce

U.S. Representative Partisan Office 2-year term

Shannon Hader (Prefers Democratic Party) Bill Grassie (Prefers Indep. Centrist Party) Dino Rossi (Prefers GOP Party) Jason Rittereiser (Prefers Democratic Party)

Tom Cramer (Prefers Democratic Party)

Kim Schrier (Prefers Democratic Party)

Gordon Allen Pross (Prefers Republican Party)

Richard Travis Reyes (Prefers Libertarian Party)

Jack Hughes-Hageman (Prefers The Republican Party)

Todd Mahaffey (States No Party Preference)

Patrick Dillon (Prefers Neither Major Party)

Keith Arnold (Prefers Independent)*(No Party)

STATE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 12 Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan

State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term

Keith Goehner (Prefers Republican Party) J.D. Greening (Prefers Republican Party) Ann Diamond (States No Party Preference) C. Keiki Stacy Weigle (Prefers Democratic Party)

State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term

Mike Steele (Prefers Republican Party) Valerie Sarratt (Prefers Democratic Party) Alan Fahnestock (States No Party Preference)