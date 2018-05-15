Candidate’s Filing Week Underway

For many Washingtonians, this week marks another step toward public service. Candidate Filing Week is underway for hundreds of offices from city council to U.S. Senator. Secretary of State Kim Wyman, whose office oversees elections says representative democracy depends on public service and is one of the cornerstones of our society.
Nearly 600 offices are up for election in this year’s election cycle. These include U.S. Senator, all 10 of Washington’s Congressional representatives, more than 120 seats in the Legislature, 3 state Supreme Court justiceships, more than 20 superior and appeals judgeships, and close to 450 county and local offices.
Here are the filings at the Douglas and Chelan County Auditor’s Office through Tuesday at 12pmpm
DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE
County Assessor Partisan Office 4-year term
Jim Ruud
(Prefers Republican Party)
County Auditor Partisan Office 4-year term
Thad Duvall
(Prefers Democrat Party)
County Clerk Partisan Office 4-year term
Tristen Worthen
(Prefers Republican Party)
County Commissioner 3 Partisan Office 4-year term
Marc Straub
(Prefers Republican Party)
Norman (Buck) Tupling
(Prefers republican Party)
Sheriff Partisan Office 4-year term
Kevin W Morris
(Prefers Republican Party)
Leeon Leyde
(Prefers Republican Party)
County Treasurer Partisan Office 4-year term
Natalie R. Marx
(Prefers Republican Party)
PUD COUNTYWIDE Douglas
Commissioner #1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Ron Skagen
District Court Judge Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Eric C. Biggar
Supreme Court Statewide
Justice Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Susan Owens
Justice Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Steve Gonzalez
Justice Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Sheryl Gordon McCloud
Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 3 Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Klickitat, Yakima
Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Rob Lawrence-Berrey
CHELAN COUNTY
ASSESSOR Partisan Office 4-year term
Deanna Walter
(Prefers Republican Party)
AUDITOR Partisan Office 4-year term
Skip Moore
(Prefers Republican Party)
CLERK Partisan Office 4-year term
Kim Morrison
(Prefers Republican Party)
COMMISSIONER 2 Partisan Office 4-year term
Bob Bugert
(States No Party Preference)
Zachary Miller
(States No Party Preference)
Shon D. Smith
(Prefers Republican Party)
CORONER Partisan Office 4-year term
Wayne E. Harris
(Prefers Republican Party)
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY Partisan Office 4-year term
Douglas J. Shae
(Prefers Republican Party)
SHERIFF Partisan Office 4-year term
Brian Burnett
(Prefers Republican Party)
TREASURER Partisan Office 4-year term
David E Griffiths
(Prefers Republican Party)
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE #01 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Roy S. Fore
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE #02 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Allen F. Blackmon
Kyle Mott
Chelan Superior Court Chelan
Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Robert McSeveney
Travis Brandt
Judge Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Kristin Ferrera
PUD ALL Chelan
PUBLIC UTILITY DIST COMMISSIONER 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Randy Smith
PUBLIC UTILITY DIST COMMISSIONER B Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dennis Bolz
U.S. Senator Partisan Office 6-year term
Sam Wright
(Prefers The Human Rights Party)
Mike Luke
(Prefers Libertarian Party)
Clint R. Tannehill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
(Prefers Republican Party)
Charlie R Jackson
(Prefers Independent Party)
Jon Butler
(Prefers Independent Party)
Mohammad Said
(Prefers Democratic Party)
Don L. Rivers
(Prefers Democratic Party)
Keith Swank
(Prefers Republican Party)
Dave Bryant
(Prefers Republican Party)
Ron Higgins
(Prefers Republican Party)
U.S. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NO. 8 Chelan, Douglas, King, Kittitas, Pierce
U.S. Representative Partisan Office 2-year term
Shannon Hader
(Prefers Democratic Party)
Bill Grassie
(Prefers Indep. Centrist Party)
Dino Rossi
(Prefers GOP Party)
STATE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 12 Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan
State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term
Keith Goehner
(Prefers Republican Party)
State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term
Mike Steele
(Prefers Republican Party)
