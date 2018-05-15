Candidate’s Filing Week Underway

For many Washingtonians, this week marks another step toward public service. Candidate Filing Week is underway for hundreds of offices from city council to U.S. Senator. Secretary of State Kim Wyman, whose office oversees elections says representative democracy depends on public service and is one of the cornerstones of our society.

Nearly 600 offices are up for election in this year’s election cycle. These include U.S. Senator, all 10 of Washington’s Congressional representatives, more than 120 seats in the Legislature, 3 state Supreme Court justiceships, more than 20 superior and appeals judgeships, and close to 450 county and local offices.

Here are the filings at the Douglas and Chelan County Auditor’s Office through Tuesday at 12pmpm

DOUGLAS COUNTYWIDE

County Assessor Partisan Office 4-year term

Jim Ruud

(Prefers Republican Party)

County Auditor Partisan Office 4-year term

Thad Duvall

(Prefers Democrat Party)

County Clerk Partisan Office 4-year term

Tristen Worthen

(Prefers Republican Party)

County Commissioner 3 Partisan Office 4-year term

Marc Straub

(Prefers Republican Party)

Norman (Buck) Tupling

(Prefers republican Party)

Sheriff Partisan Office 4-year term

Kevin W Morris

(Prefers Republican Party)

Leeon Leyde

(Prefers Republican Party)

County Treasurer Partisan Office 4-year term

Natalie R. Marx

(Prefers Republican Party)

PUD COUNTYWIDE Douglas

Commissioner #1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term

Ron Skagen

District Court Judge Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term

Eric C. Biggar

Supreme Court Statewide

Justice Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term

Susan Owens

Justice Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term

Steve Gonzalez

Justice Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term

Sheryl Gordon McCloud

Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 3 Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Klickitat, Yakima

Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term

Rob Lawrence-Berrey

CHELAN COUNTY

ASSESSOR Partisan Office 4-year term

Deanna Walter

(Prefers Republican Party)

AUDITOR Partisan Office 4-year term

Skip Moore

(Prefers Republican Party)

CLERK Partisan Office 4-year term

Kim Morrison

(Prefers Republican Party)

COMMISSIONER 2 Partisan Office 4-year term

Bob Bugert

(States No Party Preference)

Zachary Miller

(States No Party Preference)

Shon D. Smith

(Prefers Republican Party)

CORONER Partisan Office 4-year term

Wayne E. Harris

(Prefers Republican Party)

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY Partisan Office 4-year term

Douglas J. Shae

(Prefers Republican Party)

SHERIFF Partisan Office 4-year term

Brian Burnett

(Prefers Republican Party)

TREASURER Partisan Office 4-year term

David E Griffiths

(Prefers Republican Party)

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE #01 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Roy S. Fore

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE #02 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Allen F. Blackmon

Kyle Mott

Chelan Superior Court Chelan

Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term

Robert McSeveney

Travis Brandt

Judge Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term

Kristin Ferrera

PUD ALL Chelan

PUBLIC UTILITY DIST COMMISSIONER 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term

Randy Smith

PUBLIC UTILITY DIST COMMISSIONER B Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Dennis Bolz

U.S. Senator Partisan Office 6-year term

Sam Wright

(Prefers The Human Rights Party)

Mike Luke

(Prefers Libertarian Party)

Clint R. Tannehill

(Prefers Democratic Party)

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

(Prefers Republican Party)

Charlie R Jackson

(Prefers Independent Party)

Jon Butler

(Prefers Independent Party)

Mohammad Said

(Prefers Democratic Party)

Don L. Rivers

(Prefers Democratic Party)

Keith Swank

(Prefers Republican Party)

Dave Bryant

(Prefers Republican Party)

Ron Higgins

(Prefers Republican Party)

U.S. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NO. 8 Chelan, Douglas, King, Kittitas, Pierce

U.S. Representative Partisan Office 2-year term

Shannon Hader

(Prefers Democratic Party)

Bill Grassie

(Prefers Indep. Centrist Party)

Dino Rossi

(Prefers GOP Party)

STATE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 12 Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan

State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term

Keith Goehner

(Prefers Republican Party)

State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term

Mike Steele

(Prefers Republican Party)