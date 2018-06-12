Candidates Sought to Serve as Interim Sheriff

The Douglas County Sheriff’s race attracted two candidates for the November ballot, East Wenatchee Police Officer Leeon Leyde and current Undersheriff Kevin Morris. Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal is retiring at the end of the month so the Douglas County Republican Central Committee Chair David Williams says anyone interested in serving as interim Sheriff should contact the committee immediately for consideration, “if both of the sheriff’s candidates want to be nominated we will include them in the process and treat them the same as anyone else” Williams went on to say “there could also be a third candidate in the running that we haven’t heard about”

Douglas County Republicans must submit three names to County Commissioners who will name an interim Sheriff to serve through the end of the year. Interested candidates must contact the committee before June 23rd. That is the day the Douglas County Republican Central Committee meets to consider the nominations. To request more information, email the Douglas County Republican Central Committee at dcrcc@gmail.com