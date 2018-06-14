Candlelight Vigil Organized for PUD Technician

WENATCHEE, WA – Edward “Eddie” Bromiley, a technician for Chelan PUD’s Central Maintenance group, died Wednesday in an accident at Rock Island Dam.

During crane testing the 40-year-old employee was hit by a piece of steel from the spillway structure.

Bromiley had worked at Chelan PUD since April 2000. He became an apprentice wireman in August 2003 and a journeyman in October 2004. Eddie moved to being a meter relay technician in May 2005 and into the technician position in May 2008.

Support for his family is ongoing. A flag is flying in his memory outside the PUD’s Tech Shop in Wenatchee.

Thursday has been a day of mourning at Chelan PUD. Bromiley’s coworkers across the PUD have been meeting to share memories and grieve.

Friends of the family have organized a community candlelight vigil for him at 7:30 tonight in Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee.

The Vigil will be held at SHELTER NUMBER 2. Additional parking will be at the Town Toyota Center.

Look for details on Facebook.com