Car Stalls on Railroad Tracks But Driver Escapes Unhurt

Police say a driver did the right thing and immediately got out of her vehicle after it stalled on railroad tracks in the 1400 block of North Miller Street in Wenatchee.

Captain Edgar Reinfeld said the woman, who was the lone occupant, heard the horns and warning flashing signals but her vehicle stalled as she tried to drive off of the railroad tracks. “Once the car stalled, she did the right thing. Get out, it’s just a car” The investigation into the collision continues with a security camera review. Reinfeld cautions drivers to never enter an intersection where traffic might force you into a similar situation where your vehicle is boxed in and can’t completely clear a railroad crossing.

The vehicle was knocked to the side of the tracks but details on the speed of the train at impact were not available. The train appeared to suffer minor damage.

The intersections of Miller Street and Maple and at Hawley Street were closed for up to two hours.