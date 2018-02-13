Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in death of Coulee City couple

Two Coulee City people are believed to be the victims of carbon monoxide poisoning after being found dead inside their home.

Around 7 p.m. Monday emergency personnel arrived at a trailer park in the 500 block of West Walnut Street in Coulee City. A landlord found the renters — a male and a female — dead inside a home. Investigators believe the two were overcome by carbon monoxide from either a propane appliance or propane heater. Foul play is not suspected.

Coroner Craig Morrison’s staff will notify the next of kin for each decedent and perform autopsies to confirm the causes of death. Once the families have been notified the names of the decedents will be released.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas produced by burning gas, wood, propane, charcoal or other fuel. Improperly ventilated appliances and engines, particularly in a tightly sealed or enclosed space, may allow carbon monoxide to accumulate to dangerous levels.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released the warning signs of possible carbon monoxide poisoning. If you think you or someone you’re with may have carbon monoxide poisoning, get into fresh air and seek emergency medical care.

• Dull headache

• Weakness

• Dizziness

• Nausea or vomiting

• Shortness of breath

• Confusion

• Blurred vision

• Loss of consciousness

Simple precautions can help prevent carbon monoxide poisoning:

• Install carbon monoxide detectors. Put one in the hallway near each sleeping area in your house. Check the batteries every time you check your smoke detector batteries — at least twice a year. If the alarm sounds, leave the house and call 911 or the fire department. Carbon monoxide detectors are also available for motor homes and boats.

• Open the garage door before starting your car. Never leave your car running in your garage. Be particularly cautiou s if you have an attached garage. Leaving your car running in a space attached to the rest of your house is never safe, even with the garage door open.

• Use gas appliances as recommended. Never use a gas stove or oven to heat your home. Use portable gas camp stoves outdoors only. Use fuel-burning space heaters only when someone is awake to monitor them and doors or windows are open to provide fresh air.

• Don’t run a generator in an enclosed space, such as the basement or garage.

Keep your fuel-burning appliances and engines properly vented. These include:

• Space heaters

• Furnaces

• Charcoal grills

• Cooking ranges

• Water heaters

• Fireplaces

• Portable generators

• Wood-burning stoves

• Car and truck engines