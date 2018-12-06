Cascade High School Readies For Funeral For ‘Lando’

The funeral for Sgt. Leandro Jasso will be Sunday, December 9th at 11:00 am in the Cascade High School gym.

Cascade High School principle Elliah Ala’ilima-Daley, who was the assistant principle and athletic director when Jasso attended, described what he expects to see Sunday for the student they called ‘Lando’.

“It’s a time to support the family. They’re the ones grieving the most. With Celebrations of Life and being able to honor someone there’s a sense of comfort in seeing familiar faces that were here at the same time. I expect to see a lot of his classmates, I expect to see a lot of community members, along with a military presence that’s going to be here. So hopefully it’s a situation where we’re able to comfort each other through our presence with each other, and be able to support the family and honor Lando.”

Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff Deputies will escort the funeral procession. The procession will depart Heritage Memorial Chapel in East Wenatchee at 9:30 a.m., travel north up the Sunset Highway to Highway 2, then east to Leavenworth. Motorists can expect delays while the procession is underway.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says if the public would like to show their respect to Sergeant Jasso and his family, the recommended viewing areas are Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee and along Highway 2 from Riverbend Drive to the Chumstick Hwy in Leavenworth.

Sgt Leandro Jasso was a 2012 graduate of Cascade High School. Jasso was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Sgt Jasso died Nov. 25th in the Nimruz Province of Afghanistan.

The funeral is open to the public.