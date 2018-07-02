Cascade School District Looking to Fill Open Board Position

Kristen Wood has announced that she is stepping down from the Cascade School Board. Superintendent Bill Motsenbocker says they are looking for a candidate who lives in the Greater Peshastin District and want to be involved.

“Is passionate about kids, education, community and wanting to be at the board level where all of the policies and procedures are developed and actually how the school district is run. That’s what the board of directors is responsible for.”

Motsenbocker says they hope to fill the position by September and applications are due by July 20th.

“There’s actually an application on our website that they can go to and fill out if they have an interest. There will be interviews with candidates and the school board, the other four members, will be making a decision on who to select as a replacement.”

The person who gets the job will have to run as a candidate in November 2019.

Motsenbocker says their focus in the next year or two will shift to instructional programming after some major construction projects are in the process of being completed.