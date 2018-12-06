Cascade School District Superintendent Motsenbocker Retiring, Happy for Successes

Bill Motsenbocker announced last month that he will be retiring as the Superintendent of the Cascade School District at the end of the school year. He says he originally planned on retiring after last year but work on new schools and other projects hadn’t finished.

“The school board approached me and said, ‘Would you consider staying an additional year?’ and I said I would primarily because at the time I didn’t feel ready to retire and I wanted to make sure those projects got completed.”

Motsenbocker grew up in Wenatchee and graduated from Wenatchee High School before teaching in the area. He left the area to get a principal’s job before returning to be the Superintendent.

He says one of his favorite memories was the campaign for construction bond.

“That was fun for me being able to meet all those people and get to know them well. Then the design process for the three new schools and now they’re in full construction, the high school will finish in the middle of January and probably in mid-July we should finish up with the Peshastin-Dryden Elementary School modernization.”

Motsenbocker says he plans on retiring in the community. The District hopes to have a new superintendent by the spring. Cascade is the second North Central Washington District to be looking for a new superintendent with Wenatchee also in the hiring process.