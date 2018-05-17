Cashmere brush fire near Mill Road

Cashmere Fire Department and Chelan County crews from Monitor, Leavenworth and a Douglas County water tender responded to a brush fire in the 5000 block of Mill Road in Cashmere. The fire was reported about 4:15pm Thursday afternoon north of Pioneer Avenue near Tigner Road.

A RiverCom dispatcher said Sheriff’s deputies alerted nearby residences that were near the fire but Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management said no evacuation notices were issued. Fire incident commanders were not available to provide details on the fire.

This story will be updated when more information is available.