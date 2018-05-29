Cashmere Family reports missing teen

The family of 19-year-old Sheldon Shelby House is asking for the public’s help in locating their son. His stepfather Russ Gray said the young man has had difficulty dealing with a recent breakup of a serious relationship. “We have not seen him since he left the house and last we heard he was spotted around the Thousand Trails area in Lake Wenatchee Friday afternoon” according to Gray

House lived between Cashmere and Dryden and did not take his phone which was unusual, according to Gray. He was wearing blue jeans and a black and red sweater with white sleeves. According to our news partner iFiberOne News, the teen has not picked up his most recent paycheck and his family has not detected recent activity on his bank accounts. Gray said the disappearance has been reported to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

House is white, about 5-feet-5 inches tall and 120 pounds, with short brown hair and a cross tattooed on his right forearm.

Anyone spotting the missing teen is asked to call RiverCom at (509) 663-9911 or his stepfather, Russ Gray at (509) 237-8790