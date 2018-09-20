Cashmere FFA Holds Fundraiser Dinner

Cashmere FFA students are headed to the National FFA Convention in October. To help raise funds for the trip, the chapter will be hosting a Prime Rib Dinner on Friday, October 5th, 5:00 – 7:00pm at Cashmere High School before the Football Game vs. Chelan Goats. The contest is the traditional “Bronze Shoe” rivalry game.

Tickets are $20 and available at the door.

Cashmere FFA qualified for the National Convention in Indianapolis by winning the State Food Science, Meats Evaluation & Milk Quality contests. Eleven members of Cashmere FFA will travel to Indianapolis to compete with other FFA State Champions on October 20th.