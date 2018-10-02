Cashmere FFA Serves Prime Rib Dinner Fundraiser on Friday

Cashmere FFA students are headed to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis later this month To help raise funds for the trip, the chapter will be hosting a Prime Rib Dinner on Friday, October 5th, 5:00 – 7:00pm at Cashmere High School before the traditional “Bronze Shoe” rivalry football Game vs. Chelan Goats.

Tickets are $20 and available at the door.

Cashmere FFA qualified for the National Convention in Indianapolis by winning the State Food Science, Meats Evaluation & Milk Quality contests. Eleven members of Cashmere FFA will travel to Indianapolis to compete with other FFA State Champions on October 20th.

Cashmere High School Agriculture/FFA Advisor Rusty Finch says the goal is to raise $7, 000 with support from the booster club. The funds will cover airfare, lodging and meals for the team comprised of;

Food Science

Johanna Christensen

Summer Schoening

Hunter Duke

Madison Schoening

Meats Evaluation

Ali Ball

Elizabeth Worley

Sam Dotson

Milk Quality

Lizzy Carney

Katie Martin

Aimie Martin

Isaiah Hall