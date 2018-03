Th Cashmere Girls play for the 1A title Saturday at the SunDome in Yakima.

Last nights final outcome: Cashmere girls 43, La Salle 36. Cashmere will play Lynden Christian for a state title tonight at 9:00 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m with Kevin Rounce and Kyle Lamb courtside in Yakima on Sports Radio 1340 The Hawk! www.1340thehawk.com