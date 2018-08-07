Cashmere Man Killed in Climbing Accident

A Cashmere man died Saturday in a climbing accident in the Forbidden Peak area of North Cascades National Park. The Parks Service reports Eric Lindblom, 60, was climbing unroped with a group of three other climbers on wet rock slabs when he slipped and fell approximately 100 feet.

At approximately 4:15 pm on August 4, 2018, the North Cascades National Park Service dispatch received a report from an emergency beacon for assistance. The National Park Service helicopter and rescue crew was dispatched from Marblemount.

Lindblom survived the initial fall and was cared for by bystanders and rescue personnel but died at the scene. The cause of death was ruled an accident by the Skagit County Coroner.