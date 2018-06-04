Cashmere Mayor Resigns

The city of Cashmere is looking for a new mayor. According to multiple reports, Mayor Jeff Gomes sent a letter to the city council announcing his decision to step down. In the letter, Gomes wrote, “it’s just time for a change.”

He took office in January of 2012. His current term was set to end December 31, 2019. The council now has 90 days to select a replacement.

Mayor pro-tem Jim Fletcher will serve until the interim mayor is chosen by the council.