A few roads will be closed in Cashmere temporarily Saturday night for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. The parade will start at Riverside Drive (Riverside Center) and head south on Woodring St. and turn west on Cottage Ave to Aplets Way (Roundabout) and turn north on Aplets Way to Elberta Ave back to Riverside Center. All of those roads will close during the parade which runs from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.