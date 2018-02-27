Cashmere Royalty Pageant Finalists Named

From a press release: Six of Cashmere’s finest juniors will compete for the coveted positions of Queen Cashmere at the annual selection pageant at 4 PM on Sunday, March 11, 2018 in the Cashmere Middle School Auditorium.
The pageant will be hosted by past princess Kaitlyn Rieman and her mother Tina Owens and the reigning 2017 Cashmere Royalty: Queen Dani Monroe, Princess Rhiannon Strutzel, Princess Carley Kruiswyk, and Princess Reilly Schoening.
Three judges will evaluate candidates based on personal interviews, a composed speech, poise, talent, and performance during impromptu questions.
The 2018 Cashmere Royalty Candidates include the following junior girls:
• Mikayla Stoffel, daughter of Brett and Shannon Stoffel,
• Brittany Dowell ,daughter of Amiee Pesta
• Madison Sherman, daughter of Heidi Dunn and David Sherman
• Kristlyn Harrington, daughter of Brian and Jennifer Harrington
• Brenda Berglin, daughter of Guy and Charity Berglin
• Lizzy Carney, daughter of Kevin and Valerie Carney
The Queen and two Princesses will receive a $1,000 scholarship provided by the Cashmere Rotary Club as well as other scholarship monies donated by other sources. Other awards include Outstanding Speaker, Talent, Academic Achievement and Congeniality.
