Cashmere Royalty Pageant Finalists Named

From a press release: Six of Cashmere’s finest juniors will compete for the coveted positions of Queen Cashmere at the annual selection pageant at 4 PM on Sunday, March 11, 2018 in the Cashmere Middle School Auditorium.

The pageant will be hosted by past princess Kaitlyn Rieman and her mother Tina Owens and the reigning 2017 Cashmere Royalty: Queen Dani Monroe, Princess Rhiannon Strutzel, Princess Carley Kruiswyk, and Princess Reilly Schoening.

Three judges will evaluate candidates based on personal interviews, a composed speech, poise, talent, and performance during impromptu questions.

The 2018 Cashmere Royalty Candidates include the following junior girls:

• Mikayla Stoffel, daughter of Brett and Shannon Stoffel,

• Brittany Dowell ,daughter of Amiee Pesta

• Madison Sherman, daughter of Heidi Dunn and David Sherman

• Kristlyn Harrington, daughter of Brian and Jennifer Harrington

• Brenda Berglin, daughter of Guy and Charity Berglin

• Lizzy Carney, daughter of Kevin and Valerie Carney

The Queen and two Princesses will receive a $1,000 scholarship provided by the Cashmere Rotary Club as well as other scholarship monies donated by other sources. Other awards include Outstanding Speaker, Talent, Academic Achievement and Congeniality.