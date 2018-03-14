Cashmere Seniors Perform at Paramount in Seattle

Two Cashmere seniors got the thrill of a lifetime when they performed an original composition on the same stage as the hit musical Hamilton. Jorge Rodriguez called the best moment of his life.

That’s Tim Clark and Jorge Rodriguez, Seniors at Cashmere High School who were part of a group 28-hundred kids who traveled to Seattle for a special screening of the hit musical Hamilton. Clark and Rodriguez were also part of a much smaller group that got to perform their own original creations on stage.

It was part of an educational experience put on by the Gilder Lehrman Institute to get high schoolers excited about American History. 28-hundred students got to see a special screening of the show.