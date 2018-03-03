Cashmere Suffers Heartbreak Again at the Dome

The Cashmere Bulldogs entered the Yakima SunDome Saturday trying to reverse the bad luck of last year’s one-point championship loss to Mount Baker on a last-second blocked shot but unfortunately it was not be. Haley Van Lith was named the tournament MVP and had an MVP-type performance with 36 points against Lynden Christian but she will likely most remember a last-second shot that just missed giving the Lyncs a 50-48 win over the Cashmere Bulldogs. Cami Knishka ended her storied career at Cashmere with six points, four rebounds and multiple state trophies. In the end, it was Lynden Christian’s height that proved the difference. The Lyncs had 35 rebounds to Cashmere’s 17, 11 second chance points to Cashmere’s five and seven points off the bench. The Bulldogs kept it close by forcing 13 turnovers by LC and scoring 17 points off of turnovers. Cashmere will finish the season 23-2 and with their second consecutive second-place finish in state.