Cashmere Welcomes New City Council Member

The Cashmere City Council welcomed in their newest member Chris Carlson Monday night. The council said it was a hard decision between four quality candidates which resulted in a 2-2 tie between two candidates that was broken by the mayor Jim Fletcher. Carlson will fill Fletcher’s position on the council. Fletcher was named mayor after Jeff Gomes resigned. The move of Carlson from one of the planning commission positions means the city has an opening that they are looking to fill. Anyone who’s interested in working in the planning commission can reach out to Cashmere City Hall.