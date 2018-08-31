CBS Documentary On Cryptocurrency Explores Economic Future and Community Concerns

A recently produced CBS News documentary on YouTube offers a fascinating look inside the operations of cryptocurrency mining and the perspective of the largest operators in the Wenatchee area like Malachi Salcido of Salcido Enterprises and David Carlson, CEO of GigaWatt, shown below. Small operators are also represented as well as the Chelan PUD perspective from General Manager Steve Wright and Andy Wendell, Director of Customer Services.

There are interviews with citizens who are concerned about the risk bitcoin mining and blockchain technologies pose to Chelan County’s low cost power supply.