CDTC Welcomes New Chair, Vice-Chair

The following is a news release from the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council:

The Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council (CDTC) governing board welcomed Cheryl Farivar (Mayor, City of Leavenworth) as its new 2018 Board Chair and elected JC Baldwin (Commissioner, Port of Chelan County) as its 2018 Vice-Chair at the December board meeting.

Ms. Farivar has served as the Council’s Vice-Chair for the 2017 calendar year and also as the Council’s representative for the small cities of Chelan County (Chelan/Cashmere/Entiat).

She replaces outgoing 2017 Board Chair, Mark Spurgeon (Commissioner, Port of Douglas County).