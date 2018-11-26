Celebrate Christmas in Cashmere Saturday

The city of Cashmere will be hosting “Christmas in Cashmere” this Saturday from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

“It’s our annual Christmas celebration and we hold it downtown.” said Gina Imperato of the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce, “We close off the street, have activities for the kids, Santa comes downtown, and we have entertainment throughout the event.”

There will be free hot chocolate, treat bags for the kids, ornament making, story time with the local library, and festive music from local students. Free photos with Santa will be available from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm in the fire station.

Cottage Avenue between Aplets Way and Woodring Street will be closed between the hours of 11:00 am and 4:00 pm for the event. Parking for the event will be available at the city lot by Cashmere Baptist Church and in the public lot on Elberta Street.