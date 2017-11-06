Celebration of Life for Bob Parlette set for Nov. 20th

A public memorial service for the late Bob Parlette has been scheduled for November 20th in Wenatchee. The celebration of Parlette’s life is set for Monday, Nov. 20th in the Grand Ballroom of the Wenatchee Convention Center. The public is invited to attend and doors will be opened at 2:30pm.

Bob Parlette was a lawyer and retired Air Force Captain who will be remembered for his role in piloting the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail to reality and tireless support of outdoor recreation in the region.

Parlette passed away after battling leukemia in September at age 76. He was the husband of former State Senator Linda Evans Parlette.