Wenatchee City Pool Programs and Centennial Park Concert Cancelled

Due to unhealthy air quality, the City of Wenatchee Parks Recreation & Cultural Services department is cancelling all evening programs at the City Pool for Thursday night Recreation Supervisor Caryl Andre said morning and afternoon programs were also cancelled due to the poor air quality.

The concert scheduled in Centennial Park for Friday evening is also cancelled since the performer has to travel to Wenatchee for the show.

Check Wenatchee Parks and Recreation Facebook page for updates or call the Parks and Recreation office to check the status of programs at 888-3284