Central Cascade Pop Warner Football Holding Camp June 26-28

Signups for the 2018 Central Cascade Pop Warner football camp end on June 18th. Gerard Fillion says they teach a lot of skills in addition to steps on being safe.

“It’s all concussion training, so they are taught to tackle a little bit differently than we were when we were kids, but it’s all to help with making the game a little bit more safe and prolong some of the years that we all want to play.”

Fillion says they break the camp up based on age group and size and will have some special assistants.

“The Eastmont football team leaders will be coaching along with Pop Warner-certified coaches assisting them, broken down into different age brackets so they can learn the fundamentals of football all the way up to a little bit more focus on positioning.”

They are also taking signups for the regular season.

Find out more at CCPWL.org.