Central Washington University Named Finalist for 2018 Freedom Award.

Central Washington University will receive the Pro Patria Award Saturday in Tacoma. One small, one large, and one public-sector state employer annually receive the highest state recognition made by Employee Support of the Guard and Reserve. E-S-G-R is an official United States Department of Defense program, designed to promote cooperation between military reservists and their civilian employers. Organization officials says Central earned the top honor for superior support shown for employee military commitments…

Wayne Hilton, the state E-S-G-R awards committee chair. Guardsman and Reservist employees, or a family member, make the nominations to recognize an organization’s backing for his or her military service. The university was nominated specifically for its support of the Army National Guard. In addition to winning the state award, Central is now a finalist for the Secretary of Defense Employer Freedom Award–the highest corresponding national honor. Those 15 winners will be announced next month.