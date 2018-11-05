Central Washington University Offers Additional Student Support with Pathways Program

In its latest edition, the Journal of College Student Psychotherapy published a report on Central Washington University’s successful Pathways program.

Established 14 years ago, Pathways offers counseling support for students suffering from a number of issues.

Said CWU’s Director of Counseling Cindy Bruns, “When we avoid difficulties we tend to create more difficulties. Pathways is really designed to help students learn to approach, in a controlled and mindful manner, their internal distress so that they can ultimately be more successful in life and do the things that are important to them.”

The Pathways program aims to ensure students can successfully face and overcome psychological barriers and emotional roadblocks that could hamper their college studies, and even cause them to drop out of school completely.

Bruns leads a team of 11 counselors who help students in small, classroom-type environments. Part of Pathways’ success has been due to the acknowledgement that the current issues among students can change with the times.

“Our number one problem probably six years ago used to be depression and it’s really shifted.” explained Bruns, “Students are really identifying, and we are seeing clinically as well, that anxiety has become much more prominent.”

The article, Pathways: An Innovation in the Delivery of College Counseling Services, can be found here.