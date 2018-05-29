CFNCW Accepting Applications for Youth Grant

The Community Foundation of NCW is now managing the NCW Foundation for Youth Grant, providing funds to support programs that directly benefit pre-K through 12th grade youth in Chelan and Douglas counties.

Applications are now open, are accepted year-round, and awarded every other month. Up to $1,000 can be requested and funds must be expended within one year.

Examples of previously funded programs include: Shop with a Cop, Beauty of Bronze, Girls on the Run, PTSA programs, after-school programs, and other activities that engage youth.

For more information and to apply, visit www.cfncw.org/ncwfoundationforyouth.