CFNCW Opens Strong School Grants Applications

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington has opened up their applications for the Stronger Schools Grant. Jennifer Dolge says the grants are available for teachers, school staff, supporting foundations or other groups like that.

“We’re looking for programs and projects that add that experience for the students that makes learning fun or takes it to a different level.”

Applications are due by March 15th through the Community Foundation’s website. They do have a regulation that will allow only one application per school, so they encourage teachers and others within a school to team up.

Dolge with the foundation says they have previously funding reading, STEM and even arts programs.

“We’re hoping that students get really jazzed about learning and take it to a different level. Obviously we want kids to stay in school and have a reason to get up in the morning and go to school. Hopefully some of these programs give them that cheery attitude about learning.”

Last year the Foundation issued nearly $83-thousand in grants to twent schools across the country.