Chamber of Commerce Hosting Candidate Forums July 18th and 19th

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting two candidate forums next week. Jerrilea Crawford says there will be candidates for the Chelan County Commissioner on July 18th and the 12th District on the 19th.

“We’ve scheduled these preliminary candidate forums so that the community has an opportunity to meet the candidates before the ballots go out. They’ll have an opportunity to ask some questions and greet them.”

Both forums will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Pybus. If you have a questions you’d like answered, please submit them by Monday to jerrilea@wenatchee.org.

Crawford says it’s important to not be late to the forums.

“We’re encouraging people to come early because we’re going to start right on time. We want everyone to be able to hear all of the questions and all of the information available.”

Ballots for the August primary will be sent no later than Friday, July 20th.