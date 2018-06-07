Chase Results in Arrest, Four Illegally Possessed Guns

From the MLPD Facebook – Tuesday afternoon Moses Lake Police officers received information that Michael Castoreno, 34 years of age, was in the Moses Lake area. Officers knew Mr. Castoreno was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant as well as an Adams County warrant, both of which were for drug related charges. Officers were able to locate Mr. Castoreno’s vehicle at a residence in the Terrace area and set up surveillance.

This is where it gets interesting. While officers were waiting for assistance from the US Marshall’s Violent Offender Task Force to apprehend Mr. Castoreno, he decided to leave the residence in his vehicle. Mr. Castoreno is known to flee from the police and was reported to have a firearm. As the police moved in, Mr. Castoreno decided he did not want to go to jail and continued to drive away. Unfortunately for him an officer had been positioned, just in case, with spike strips and these were deployed spiking at least two of his tires.



Mr. Castoreno continued running from law enforcement and eventually headed southbound on Highway 17 where he was again spiked. Now on just one inflated tire, which fortunately greatly reduced his speed to about 35 miles per hour, he continued all the way to the town of Warden, where he has family. To add to his misfortune, Mr. Castoreno collided with a US Marshall’s vehicle. Not good.



In Warden Mr. Castoreno led police on a tour of the town. When he finally decided to stop, or his heavily damaged vehicle decided to stop, Mr. Castoreno was not done running and he took off on foot.



Now here is where the story gets even more intriguing. Officer Stewart and his K-9 partner “Chief” were hot on Mr. Castoreno’s trail and “Chief” was deployed to end Mr. Castoreno’s flight, which he did successfully. While Mr. Castoreno was on the ground, Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr, who had followed the pursuit to monitor the situation, assisted the other “Chief” and took Mr. Castoreno into custody.



Mr. Castoreno was booked into the Grant County Jail on a host of charges. More importantly, no one was hurt. Officers later located four handguns in Mr. Castoreno’s vehicle. In case you have not surmised this, Mr. Castoreno is a convicted felon, which makes having four handguns a big no no.