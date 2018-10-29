Chelan and Douglas County On Pace for Strong Voter Participation in Midterms

With about a week left until the Nov. 6th General Election, Chelan and Douglas Counties are both on pace for a good return this year. Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore says they are around 20-22 percent so far which is similar to previous elections.

“It seems to be about the same place. We’ll get a better feeling come the middle of the week. We usually have 1/3 in the beginning, a trickling of the third in between, and then a third at the end. We’re at that in-between point and what we see come Wednesday will have a big determination in what it’s going to look like come election day.”

Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall said they are actually a little ahead of similar elections in the past.

“I’m not sure at this point if a lot of people voted early and it’s going to trail off or if it continues strong and we’ll easily get over 65 percent, maybe even approaching 70. With the phone calls and the returns we’re getting so far, it portends to be a good return for this election.”

Moore says he believes they will end up at 70 percent or better. The deadline to return your ballots in a drop box, or postmark them is Tuesday, Nov. 6th at 8:00 p.m.