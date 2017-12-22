Chelan County adopts Shoreline Master Program

The Chelan County Commissioners adopted the Shoreline Master Program this week, completing a process begun in 2007 to comply with a long list of requirements including the state Shorelines and Growth Management Acts. County Planner Lilith Vespier says the important land use document effects property within 200 feet from the ordinary high water mark or more in the case of wetlands

“So anyone who is along the shoreline, it’s always good to contact the county before you do any activity in that shoreline area”, said Vespier. She advised landowners to “make sure you’re not disturbing a protected area that’s governed under the Shoreline Master Program and needs to be preserved for other uses”

The plan awaits a Department of Ecology public review, comment and final approval process which could take up to six months. The plan was last amended in 1998.

The County will now await a Department of Ecology public review and comment period and any requested modifications as part of the final approval process. Vespier said final implementation could take up to six months.

The plan was last amended in 1998.