Chelan County Commissioners Holding Retirement Party for Keith Goehner

The Chelan County Board of Commissioners will be holding a retirement part for Keith Goehner December 20th from 3-5 p.m. Goehner announced his retirement earlier this year before running to be the 12th District State Representative. After defeating Dr. Ann Diamond, Goehner will be sworn in in Olympia next year. Goehner’s Commissioner seat will be filled by Bob Bugert who defeated Shon Smith in the midterm elections. The retirement party will take place at the commissioner’s office on Douglas Street in Wenatchee.