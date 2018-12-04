Chelan County Commissioners Set For Transition

Keith Goehner is about to move on to his new elected post as Representative for the 12th District in the State Legislature as Bob Bugert takes his seat as Chelan County Commissioner for District 2 …

Goehner and the other Chelan County Commissioners, Doug England and Kevin Overbay, are working to make the transition seamless …

Goehner says Bugert and other recent County candidates will be sworn into office on Monday, December 31st.