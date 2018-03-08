Chelan County Deputy wins $500K in civil suit against Sheriff’s Department

A Chelan County sheriff’s deputy has been awarded $500,000 in a civil suit against the Sheriff’s Department. Our news partner iFiber One News reports the Douglas County jury handed down the award Wednesday after agreeing Deputy Jennifer Tyler suffered emotional harm and retaliation at the Sheriff’s Department. Tyler alleged the workplace discrimination began after she returned from Oklahoma to testify against her former Sheriff in Oklahoma who had groped her while she served as a deputy in Custer County, Oklahoma. Sheriff Brian Burnett told NewsRadio 560KPQ the verdict surprised him…

Tyler was awarded $300,000 for emotional harm she endured while working under former Sheriff Mike Harum. Tyler was also awarded $200,000 for another claim of retaliation after she was hired back onto the Chelan County force in 2013 under Burnett’s administration. The jury also granted $6,000 to Tyler for lost salary.

Sheriff Burnett said a review of internal policies will be conducted

Burnett says an internal investigation involving Tyler is pending. News reports indicate the allegation against Tyler involves untruthfulness .