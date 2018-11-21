Chelan County Drug Court

Are you aware there is a Drug Court here in Chelan County’s legal system??

Superior Court Judge, Kristin Ferrera, says Drug Court is hard, demanding, and severe for those that do not follow the prescribed methods to beat addiction.

Why is there a Drug Court within the Chelan County Superior Court??

