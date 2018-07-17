Chelan County Fire District 1 Chief Changeover Has Occurred

The Chelan County Fire District 1 Chief turnover happened earlier this month. Deputy Chief Mike Burnett says it was always part of the plan to have Chief Brian Brett be the Deputy Chief for six months and then the two would switch.

“When I came 9.5 years ago, I had two weeks to shadow the current chief and then it was mine. In this case, Brian and I have the opportunity to work together for a year so that [the transition] is seamless for the organization and the community.”

Burnett says the transition earlier this month where Brett became Chief was all part of the transition plan and that they even switched offices.

“Personnel in the department walk by and his door is the one that they’ll stop in to say, ‘Hey Chief, what about…’ and ask the questions. If he wants some history behind the question, he’ll come to me down the hallway and say, ‘What are they asking me for?'”

Burnett says the workload will remain the same, just the leadership structure. He also noted Chief Brett has been very involved in their new facility at the old Prospector’s Pies.

Burnett will retire at the end of the year and the Department will hire a new Deputy Chief.