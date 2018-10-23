Chelan County Has State’s Lowest Unemployment Again

Chelan County is back in the lead with the lowest unemployment rate in the state for the month of September. According to numbers released by the Employment Security Department, Chelan County’s unemployment rate was 3.1 percent. Douglas County had 3.7 unemployment, or about the fifth best unemployment in the state. Okanogan County’s unemployment rate was 4 percent while Grant County had 4.1 percent. This is the second month of the past three that Chelan County has had the lowest unemployment in Washington.