The National Weather Service says the current fire danger in Grant County is high, while Chelan County is in the moderate danger category. Five counties, mostly in Southeastern Washington currently have high fire dangers. The National Weather Service says there is a lot of dry grass and brush that is ready to burn and they strongly urge everyone be cautious. Grant County Sheriffs reported there were five brush fires calls in less than 30 minutes yesterday afternoon.
Be the first to comment on "Chelan County in Moderate Fire Danger, Grant County at High"