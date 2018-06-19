latest News

Chelan County Leads May Jobless Figures

Posted By: Dave Bernstein June 19, 2018

New jobless figures in Washington State for May have been released by the Washington Employment Security Department.   In North Central Washington, unemployment in Chelan County stood at 4.8% and 5.2% in Douglas County. The employment picture is not as bright in Grant County where 6.1% of the workforce was looking for work and Okanogan County registered a 6.3% jobless rate. Neighboring Ferry County had the highest unemployment in Washington State at 12% and King County recorded the lowest rate at 3.4% of the workforce unemployed.

Washington State added 8,500 jobs in May leaving the statewide unemployment average at 4.7%

provided by Washington Employment Security Department

