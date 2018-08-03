Chelan County Public Works Implementing Extreme Fire Restrictions

Extreme fire restrictions are now in place across Chelan County.

The travel and activity restrictions, put in place by the Chelan County fire marshal, are the highest level of restrictions allowed by county code. On Thursday, Chelan County Public Works crews installed some 70 signs around the county indicating the extreme conditions.

Under the extreme level, temporary barricades also are placed at 17 county roads for added emphasis and public awareness. The barricades do not mean the road is closed.

The restrictions are meant to help reduce the occurrence of fires that may be caused by recreational, residential, commercial and other activities. Area activity and road travel restrictions include:

No operation of any motor vehicles off the road

No fireworks

No outdoor fires or outdoor open flame devices

Use of charcoal briquettes is prohibited unless used in a commercially made, residential barbeque

Watch the Public Works website at http://www.co.chelan.wa.us/public-works/pages/traffic-alerts-and-restrictions?parent=Traffic%20Alerts for any updates or road closures due to wildfires.

The website also has the Chelan County code (Chapter 7.52) and the declaration signed Wednesday by the fire marshal.