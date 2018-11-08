Chelan County Public Works Looking at Another Burn in Leavenworth

Chelan County Public Works is hoping to conduct on Wednesday the 14th of dry, organic materials from the Leavenworth drop-off site. PIO Jill Fitzsimmons says the burn is weather dependent.

“The crew is going to be watching things like air stagnation, wind, wind speeds, things like that just to make sure that it’s a proper day to do a burn.”

The burn could happen any time during the week, but Public Works will provide 24-hour notice before they start the burn.

“Letters are going to all the neighbors in that area. We’ve contacted the fire department, the school district and the fish hatchery, so are contacting all the neighbors so they know there’s nothing suspicious going on and that it is just a one-day burn at the brush pile.”

Fitzsimmons says watch their social media for the announcement.