Chelan County records lowest jobless November rate in NCW

Washington State’s Employment Security Department released the jobless numbers for individual counties from November.

The lowest unemployment figure in North Central Washington was in Chelan County at 4.5 percent. Douglas County sat at 5 percent, Grant at nearly 5.5 percent and Okanogan County at 6 percent.

Statewide, the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.5 percent with the lowest unemployment recorded in Asotin County at 3.8 percent. The highest rate was 10.4 percent in Ferry County.