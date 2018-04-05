Chelan County Seeks Vacation Rental Expert

Chelan County is looking to hire an expert on vacation and short-term rentals. They’ve put out a notice for request of qualifications the would include expertise on existing conditions, impacts, regulations, and long-term monitoring through code compliance. Qualified consultants will have experience with data collection and analysis, facilitation of public meetings, preparation of code regulations, compliance review, and state and local legislation and codes. The popularity of AirBnB, VRBO and other vacation rental opportunities has risen rapidly in recent years. The deadline to submit your qualifications is May 11th.